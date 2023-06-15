Scality has announced today that Somerville has selected it to scale its data storage services in order to meet growing customer demand.

The solution combines a petabyte-scale stretched RING object storage architecture across three sites in Sydney and Melbourne. It runs on HPE Apollo 4000 data storage servers from Hewlett Packard Enterprise with immutable data protection, utilising Veeam backup software over an S3 API. This solution is delivered through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to provide Somerville scalable performance with pay-per-use flexibility.



Craig Somerville, CEO and Founder, Somerville IT Services, says, “For every MSP holding data on behalf of customers, and even the CIO of an enterprise organisation whose responsibility is to ensure that they protect the organisation’s data, Scality’s immutability features and resilience features are absolutely critical.”



Since the initial deployment, Somerville has increased capacity. Scality’s object storage extends Veeam’s enterprise-grade capabilities and helps manage data with reduced cybersecurity risks and lower costs.

Craig says, “We have one engineer who manages the platform day-to-day. He spends more time on improvements and developing the platform than the time the entire team used to spend just keeping the lights on. It’s completely changed the way we manage the data protection practice.”

The HPE GreenLake deployment provides cost-savings, flexibility, and less hassle for the Somerville team. Scality continues to see adoption across all sectors including service providers, financial services, government, healthcare, life sciences and more.



Wally MacDermid, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Scality says, “We are excited to see what Somerville has accomplished for their clients and their own IT service offerings. They are a trusted source for bringing Australian customers into the modern era with a sovereign solution that keeps data protected. The continued growth rates around the world with both, Veeam and HPE GreenLake, keep us focused on our mission to provide customers with ultimate cyber resiliency and unbreakable data protection.”