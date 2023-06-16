Tintri has announced that BlueHat Cyber has implemented Tintri’s VMstore solutions as the backbone of its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) business. Its technology allows BlueHat Cyber to offload time-consuming administrative storage tasks and replicate across data centres, so it can focus on providing its clients with premium service.

BlueHat Cyber offers a cyber security portfolio and assists in planning, design, integration, operation, and optimisation of organisations’ IT security requirements. It needed a solution to simplify storage management, improve I/O and replicate workloads across multiple data centres, and chose Tintri VMstore as the solution for its benefits with fast asynchronous replication, increased uptime and performance, and ‘set it and forget it’ operations.

Now, BlueHat Cyber’s US Virtual Data Centre is running on 100% Tintri VM-aware technology because it is a purpose-built solution to store and manage virtualised workloads in enterprise data centres.

“We went from spending eight to 10 hours a week managing storage to maybe taking a glance at it once in a blue moon. We basically set it and forget it. When looking at a new client proposal, we consider if we have the capacity to take it on, but we never have to think about I/O performance, regardless of how intense the workload,” says Tim Averill, CTO, BlueHat Cyber.

“The key to a simple and successful hybrid cloud deployment is the use of best-of-breed technologies and industry best practices along with the support from an experienced MSP partner who can make the most cost-effective and future-proof recommendations, allowing your infrastructure to grow with your business,” says Brock Mowry, CTO, Tintri. “We are proud to see Tintri VMstore deliver on simplified and worry-free data management as it has proven to do for BlueHat Cyber.”