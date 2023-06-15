DE-CIX has pushed its expansion forward with its newest internet exchanges in Esbjerg and Copenhagen, Denmark. The IXs are now ready for service in the data centres of Bulk Data Centers and Digital Realty, with more enabled sites to be announced in due course.

These internet exchanges are based on the DE-CIX Apollon interconnection and cloud platform, which includes cloud routing services for companies to manage their hybrid and multi-cloud scenarios and gain control of their data beyond the public internet. With the approach of one access, all clouds, and every network, it is bringing its InterconnectionFLEX service to Denmark, providing enterprises with an interconnection package as a solution for peering, cloud connectivity, and private network interconnects.

Customers can have direct access to over 50 clouds, 2,000+ local and international networks, and over 250 data centres in Germany, Southern Europe, Asia, and the US. In addition, it will act as a digital hub for regional connectivity, enabling local networks low-latency interconnection and the localisation of global content, while increasing network stability, scalability, and security. The platform also offers advanced service features and automation, including access to the DE-CIX self-service portal and the DE-CIX API.

“DE-CIX is proud to provide interconnection services in Denmark, bringing our state-of-the-art platform to a highly digitalised society. By interconnecting our Danish platform with not only our Nordic ecosystem, but also with our interconnection platforms in the Central and Southern European, and North American markets, it offers Denmark access to the largest data centre and carrier neutral interconnection ecosystem. DE-CIX is here to serve interconnection requirements of Danish enterprises, today and in the future,” says Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with DE-CIX and provide its members with access to a wide range of colocation and connectivity solutions, including direct connections to the world’s major cloud providers. Through our data centre platform, PlatformDIGITAL, businesses will benefit from low-latency, secure access to companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, helping to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and ultimately, support them as they continue their digital transformation journeys,” says Pernille Hoffman, Managing Director, Digital Realty in the Nordics.

“Our partnership with DE-CIX will give local and international customers the option to interconnect and access a range of services in major markets with even lower latency. By strategically locating our data centre in Esbjerg, we leverage the advantages of a close proximity to continental Europe and robust fibre connectivity to the US. We are seeing an increase in demand for low-cost, highly sustainable solutions and with these new DE-CIX Nordics locations we are helping to support that gravity shift north, where you find the greenest energy in Europe,” says Gisle M. Eckhoff, Executive Vice President, Data Centres at Bulk Infrastructure Group.