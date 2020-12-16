SMART Modular Technologies, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, has announced the SP2800 family of PCIe NVMe SSD products designed to meet the needs of networking, storage, server, and other high-performance enterprise server applications.

The introduction of the SP2800 PCIe NVMe SSD product family under SMART’s DuraFlash product portfolio follows the MDC7000 Enterprise and Data Center SSD Form Factor (EDSFF) product launched last month. SMART developed this tandem of products to meet the growing demand for Flash storage in the networking and telecommunication infrastructure, data center, edge computing and enterprise server markets.

The SP2800 SSD is a highly-secured, Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) with TCG OPAL 2.0 and AES 256 encryption standards for access control and data security. Available in M.2 2280, M.2 22110 and U.2 form factors, the 3D NAND based SSD products support the industry standard PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and comply with the NVMe 1.3 protocol standard. SP2800 products come in high endurance product versions with one drive write per day (DWPD) plus SMART’s proprietary SafeDATA power loss data protection standard. Standard endurance versions are also available.

“These new SP2800 PCIe NVMe products are well suited to be used as the primary Flash storage device for system boot, data logging and application code storage in high-performance servers,” says SMART Modular Flash product director, Victor Tsai. “SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive PCIe NVMe product portfolio under the DuraFlash brand that meets today’s market demands, and addresses the rapid adoption of PCIe NVMe Flash storage in applications that traditionally utilize SATA and other legacy Flash products.”

Technical Highlights

User capacity of the SP2800 drive ranges from 240GB to 2TB. Other features of the new SP2800 PCIe NVMe SSD product family include: