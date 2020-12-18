Asite is pleased to announce the opening of a new data centre in the European Union.

Serving Asite customers throughout the 27-member states, the data center will support infrastructure developments and capital projects in the region, ensuring that information for projects within the EU will remain in the EU.

The primary data center is located in the Netherlands capital city Amsterdam, with the Disaster Recovery site located in Frankfurt, Germany.

Devendra Gera, Asite Chief Technology Officer comments: “The opening of Asite’s newest data centre in the EU marks another milestone in our commitment to ensure the data and intellectual property of our clients is securely stored and in accordance with the local regulations of their projects.

The EU is a key area of growth for Asite, and we hope Asite clients see the opening of this new data centre as a clear show of our commitment to the region.”

The data centre has the following certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 22301, ISO 20000, PCI DSS, SOC 1,2,3 along with BIR 2012, AFM/DNB, and NEN 7510, ensuring it maintains stringent compliance standards.

It also commands a disaster recovery service model that will deliver failover in the event of an unplanned incident, natural or human-induced, by seamlessly transferring operations to a reliable backup and ensuring the seamless recovery of data.

Asite has worked on a number of exciting projects across the EU including the Oosterweel Link in Antwerp which, through five sub-projects, seeks to improve the accessibility, traffic safety, and the quality of life in the Antwerp region.

The opening of the new data center in the EU follows the recent opening of an Asite data center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a step forward in expanding the digital engineering capacity of the local industry.

Asite holds server grids in each of its operating locations globally to ensure optimum data management processes that meet local requirements, with data centres currently in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.