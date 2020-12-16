Semtech Corporation is now working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate the LoRaWAN protocol on the network server with AWS IoT Core, AWS’s managed cloud service. This allows connected devices and systems to easily and securely interact with cloud applications and other devices.

AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN is a fully managed service that enables enterprise IoT developers to connect low-power wireless devices and systems to AWS through Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) without having to develop or operate their own LoRaWAN server. This simplifies the development of IoT solutions that take advantage of the long range, low power consumption, and security of Semtech’s LoRa® ICs and the LoRaWAN protocol.

To get started with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, IoT developers can obtain AWS-qualified gateways running the LoRaWAN protocol from the AWS Partner Device Catalog and select a range of LoRaWAN CertifiedTM solutions on the LoRa Alliance website. The AWS Management Console allows developers to quickly register gateways with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN by deploying the service with its unique identifier and selecting LoRaWAN as its radio frequency. To enroll devices with LoRa ICs, developers simply enter the vendor-provided credentials, identifiers, and security keys into the console and follow the configuration instructions. In addition, AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN provides a variety of device management capabilities, including security and plug-and-play for AWS IoT Analytics.

“Based on our collaboration with Semtech, IoT developers can use LoRaWAN to simplify the development process and provide their applications with long-distance data connectivity,” says Dirk Didascalou, Vice President IoT at Amazon Web Services. “It also allows you to provide energy-saving devices with increased security. We are excited to work with Semtech to accelerate the adoption of IoT and LoRaWAN by our customers so they can deliver innovation faster and focus on their core mission to increase business value.”

Developers can also access Semtech’s LoRa cloud, a simple API-based service that integrates easily with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN and provides the ability to locate any LoRaWAN-enabled device—including devices that use Semtech’s recently introduced LoRa Edge power-saving geolocation platform.

“AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN accelerates the development of IoT applications by providing a plug-and-play experience,” comments Mohan Maheswaran, President and CEO of Semtech. “In addition, working with AWS enables enterprise customers who use AWS to take full advantage of LoRaWAN as the protocol continues to attract great interest in the IoT market across a wide range of industries, from smart home and communities to asset tracking.”