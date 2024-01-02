With a focus on strategic service development, RLB Partner Andrew Fettes-Brown has been appointed to RLB’s Global Board with effect from 1 January 2024.

Andrew, leading RLB’s data centres sector for Europe, will bring focus to RLB’s service transformation programme providing leadership guidance and oversight in the development and implementation of services worldwide across key areas, including sustainability and digital transformation.

“To ensure we are providing the best solutions to our clients, we need to understand, embrace and integrate change in both the market and technology,” says Andrew Fettes-Brown. “Leading this work with colleagues from across the global practice will play a critical role in aligning our global service offerings with evolving market demands and technological advancements. I am excited to be leading this important work with my Global Board colleagues to drive the change our clients and industry need to answer the questions of a modern property and construction industry into the future.”

Russell Lloyd, current Global Board Director and RLB UK’s Head of Services stepped down from the Global Board as of 31 December 2023. Russell, who has been part of the RLB team for over 30 years, will continue to work on key projects but will relinquish part of his senior management responsibilities.