Dremio has announced that KION Group has deployed the Dremio data lakehouse solution to extract actionable intelligence from vast, siloed data sets, and to accelerate decision-making.

KION Group employees can now interrogate more than 200 million data records to receive responses to queries in just three seconds, compared to the 30 minutes the task would have taken prior to Dremio going live. Dremio’s self-service analytics means that non-technical users, such as product owners or service leads, can run complex data queries without the assistance of IT professionals. With real-time data, problems and their causes are identified in a timely manner.

It is also using the vastly improved analytic capabilities made possible by Dremio across a wide range of operations, including product analysis, warranty cases and merchandise management data, after initially identifying 30 operational use cases.

Following a period of business reorganisation and mergers, KION Group was left with an IT system characterised by isolated solutions across a large number of different systems. Data silos made company-wide analysis difficult and making data-based decisions had become increasingly difficult with discussions more focused on the accuracy of the information than on operational intelligence. In addition, many of the existing solutions offered only limited scope for analysis.

Andreas Vogels, Head of Central Europe, Dremio, says, “The difficulties KION Group faced in managing its data are almost a textbook example for the value that Dremio can deliver to a business — enabling it to integrate silos, extract actionable insights from historical data sets, and putting the analytical capabilities into the hands of business users, rather than the IT department.”

Dremio builds on previous advances in data management and analytics to combine the best features of both data lakes and data warehouses and provide a unified platform for storing, processing and analysing data. It is able to manage and extract value from structured and semi-structured data across a wide variety of historical and contemporary data sets.

Powered by Dremio and run on Microsoft Azure, the KION Analytics Platform (KAP) integrates live queries into everyday work as a matter of course. Product families, models or even locations can be switched and the information becomes tangible. For employees, the analytics make it immediately visible, where fine tuning or course correction have become necessary.

Whether as readymade reports or intuitive dashboards, the KION Group teams determine which data they analyse, when, and in what form. The analysis enable business analysts to dig deep into the underlying detail, for example, to understand how often a particular defect occurs, whether that defect occurs only during installation, and whether production has adapted to the new requirements.

“Dremio is the basis of all our analytics. It has set such standards that there is virtually no comparison to before. We can finally realise the potential of our huge amounts of data,” says Simon Wöllhardt, Head of Standards and Strategy Deployment at KION Group AG.