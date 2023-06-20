IMServ has announced that it will be joining the Big Zero Show 2023, as a partner at UK’s net zero conferences.

The theme of this year’s sustainability exhibition is net zero, as the partners will shine a spotlight on the UK’s transition to a low carbon economy, from sustainable innovation to insight from figures across the energy industry.

During the sustainability forum, IMServ will present its visualisation tool DataVision, which helps businesses to fulfil their energy efficiency potential by helping them analyse their energy use.

Justin Vroone, CCO of IMServ, says, “We are pleased to be a partner at the Big Zero Show. Observing such unity among partners that share our values and vision indicates how crucial it is to reach our net zero ambitions. It is a great opportunity to showcase the potential of data and energy efficiency in our transition to a low-carbon economy.”

The conference stage will host multiple tech shows and lectures by industry bodies bringing further vision on the UK’s net zero ambitions and the solutions and technologies to meet this ambition.