Fluidstack selects VAST Data to power AI workloads

Author: Simon Rowley

VAST Data, an AI data platform company, today announced that Fluidstack, the AI cloud platform, has selected the VAST Data Platform to join other partners in helping to power large-scale, high-performance AI workloads for Fluidstack’s global customer base. With VAST, Fluidstack can deliver enterprise-grade stability, security, and innovation for some of the most demanding AI training environments in the world.

Fluidstack has built its business by managing end-customer workloads on third-party compute capacity – from VAST-powered AI cloud service provider customers to building dedicated GPU clusters on behalf of clients. Pushing the boundaries of what managed services can offer, Fluidstack uses a flexible problem-solving approach to help end customers manage and scale their workloads with unmatched reliability and agility.

Our mission at Fluidstack is to take the complexity out of deploying and scaling AI infrastructure for our customers,” says César Maklary, President & Co-Founder of Fluidstack. “VAST’s platform gives us the advanced enterprise capabilities we need to deliver reliable, scalable, secure, and future-proof AI infrastructure for our customers as they build cutting-edge models to further AI adoption.

The VAST Data Platform provides Fluidstack’s end customers with:

• Reliable, secure data management: VAST’s enterprise-grade stability, multi-tenant security, and reliability were critical in supporting the demanding AI workloads that Fluidstack manages for customers, while the VAST DataStore’s multi-protocol support (S3, NFS, SMB) offered seamless interoperability for diverse application needs.

• Future-proof AI infrastructure: To further support Fluidstack in building, operating, and managing AI infrastructure and workloads for customers, the VAST DataEngine provides integrated vector search capabilities, automated triggers, and intelligent data processing functions designed for large-scale model training and inference. Combined with the real-time data awareness and scalable semantic indexing of the VAST InsightEngine, Fluidstack is well-positioned to deliver increasingly intelligent, responsive, and globally efficient AI infrastructure services.

• Fast access to distributed data at limitless scale: The VAST Data Platform’s unique Disaggregated Shared-Everything (DASE) architecture ensures these deployments can reach exabyte scale while remaining cost-efficient—helping Fluidstack empower organisations to use distributed datasets and enable globally-synchronised model training.

• Bringing structure to unstructured data: The VAST DataBase serves as a transactional data lakehouse that supports trillions of vectors, allowing Fluidstack customers to index the entirety of their distributed data corpus for AI deployments – providing real-time data access for efficient querying, analysis, and retrieval of massive datasets.

Fluidstack’s innovative approach to AI infrastructure delivery requires a data platform that can operate globally, securely, and with the performance to match cutting-edge AI workloads,” says Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO of VAST Data. “Together with Fluidstack, we’re helping customers turn visionary projects into reality. The combination of Fluidstack’s dynamic managed services with VAST’s global data fabric and advanced enterprise features is unlocking new possibilities for AI model training and development at scale.

For more from VAST Data, click here.