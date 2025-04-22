Aligned Data Centers breaks ground on Glendale facility

Author: Simon Rowley

Aligned Data Centers, a technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive scale data centres and build-to-scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, has broken ground on its PHX-13 facility.

The Glendale campus spans 100 acres and represents a significant expansion of Aligned’s data centre footprint, the company tells us. At the heart of this development is PHX-13 – one of four planned facilities for the site. To support the campus’s energy needs, the project will incorporate a new 230 kV transmission line provided by Arizona Public Service (APS).

“I am excited to see PHX-13 break ground,” says Glendale Mayor, Jerry P. Weiers. “In 2025, data centres are essential to the US economy and future growth. This project and all the benefits it will bring are exciting for our Glendale community.”

Aligned says that is committed to sustainability and operational efficiency. The company’s Delta³ air cooling arrays will be utilised in PHX-13 to capture and remove heat at the source, rather than pushing cold air into the data hall like legacy facilities. The data centre will also feature Aligned’s patent-pending DeltaFlow liquid cooling system, which delivers excellent performance for AI workloads and supports virtually any density and GPU cloud requirement. Additionally, Aligned will use its closed-loop cooling system, recycling water to significantly reduce water consumption.

All of Aligned’s power comes from renewable sources, actively progressing toward the goal of achieving zero-carbon hosting by 2040. In line with this commitment, the Glendale campus is a model of sustainable redevelopment. The site, once a rose farm, has been transformed into a state-of-the-art data centre campus, resulting in a more than 73% reduction in annual water use.

Aligned retained the site’s unused well rights, allowing groundwater to remain on-site and supporting local ecological balance.

This facility, like all of Aligned’s data centres, will leverage its Adaptive Modular Infrastructure (AMI), compared to traditional, stick-built methods. By prefabricating components offsite and delivering them to the site as required, Aligned is enhancing safety, quality, sustainability, and speed. This modular design and construction methodology provides exceptional flexibility, ensuring the longevity of Aligned asset’s and delivering lasting benefits to the Glendale community.

For more from Aligned Data Centers, click here.