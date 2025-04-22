Data centre summit to take place in Montreal

Author: Simon Rowley

The IEEE’s Industry Applications Society (IAS) is presenting the 61st annual Industrial & Commercial Power Systems (I&CPS 2025) Technical Conference, a data centre-focused summit taking place on 12-15 May at the Delta Hotel Montreal by Marriott in Montreal, Canada.

The event is to address a broad spectrum of topics within high-usage industrial and commercial power systems that drive data centres and other facilities. Members from the four I&CPS Technical Committees will present and discuss various papers on: Codes and Standards, Energy Systems, Power System Engineering, and Power System Protection.

A cornerstone activity of this conference will be the development and updating of one of the most comprehensive series of IEEE Standards on Recommended Practices for Industrial and Commercial Power Systems (formerly known as the 13 Colour Books).

I&CPS serves as a platform for leading-edge data centre design professionals who are working at the forefront of data centre design. The conference will aid attendees in the implementation of innovative data centre solutions and the application of standards in commercial power systems.

“I&CPS is providing professionals in the power systems field exclusive chances to connect with industry experts, acquire knowledge on power system innovations, and engage in technical dialogues, standards creation, and information exchanges among peers,” says Sergio Panetta, the Chair of the 2025 I&CPS Conference and Vice President of Engineering at I-Gard Corp.

“The conference draws a wide range of attendees including researchers, industry veterans, younger engineers, and students,” Panetta adds. “Professionals interested in forming and following best practices in high-level power systems will find I&CPS to be highly valuable for learning about just-emerging advances, evolving innovations, and new standards affecting our work.”

‘Green Computing’ Workshop

This year, in addition to the technical sessions, networking meetings, and standards working groups offered, I&CPS is introducing a full-day hybrid workshop programme, focusing on data centre design challenges when incorporating ‘greener’ energy systems.

The Green Computing: Energy/Thermal Management of Data Centers workshop is kicking off I&CPS on Monday 12 May. It will feature expert speakers who are creating and maintaining data centres with significant environmentally-friendly energy elements. Through this hybrid event format, speakers will present live at the event, or online for the attendees.

The workshop is developed for professionals involved in the design and operations of data centres that will have partial or significant green energy elements. It is also forward-looking, covering both current and future approaches and standards that will be guiding the green data centres of tomorrow.

The Green Computing workshop is free for all registered I&CPS attendees and fully registered students.