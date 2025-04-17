Townsend Group invests in CleanArc Data Centers

Author: Simon Rowley

CleanArc Data Centers, a developer and operator of renewables-focused hyperscale data centre campuses, announced today that Townsend Group, an advisor and partner to institutional investors globally, has made a strategic investment in the company.

The investment was led by Townsend, which advises a consortium of global investors, including some of the largest sovereign and pension plans pursuing strategic stakes in leading investment and operating platforms. This new partnership further supports CleanArc’s growth initiatives as it continues developing its first data centre campus in Virginia, set to deliver 300 MW of capacity by Q1 2027.

“We’re excited to welcome Townsend as a strategic investment partner,” says James Trout, Founder and CEO of CleanArc. “Their capital markets expertise, institutional knowledge, and private real assets scale will be instrumental as we execute on our mission to develop the data centres of the future, particularly our inaugural campus in Virginia, VA1. Townsend brings a demonstrated track record of supporting transformative businesses throughout their growth journeys. And with Snowhawk’s ongoing investment leadership, we’re well-equipped to continue tackling the growing data centre challenges faced by hyperscalers.”

“CleanArc’s strong team of industry veterans and their shrewd approach to site selection, development and power structuring really sets them apart,” adds Anthony Frammartino, CEO and Chairman, at Townsend. “We’re excited to support the company’s continued development of leading data centre campuses across Tier 1 markets.”

Snowhawk LP will remain the majority stakeholder in CleanArc as the company continues to solidify partnerships with hyperscale customers and expand infrastructure in key markets.

“Snowhawk is delighted to partner with Townsend on this strategic investment in CleanArc, further accelerating innovation and the development of capacity to support the next generation of AI and cloud capabilities,” remarks Brian McMullen, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Snowhawk Partners.

“CleanArc continues to set new standards in future-focused data centre development,” concludes Greg Stamas, Managing Director at Snowhawk. “In partnership with Townsend and our other investors, we are excited to support CleanArc’s continued leadership in sustainability and renewable energy use.”

