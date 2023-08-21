Dremio has announced that it has reached significant milestones in the first two quarters of 2023 to drive value for its customers and accelerate enterprise decision-making. Dremio has focused its innovations, achievements, and leadership to ensure customers enjoy easy self-service analytics, with data warehouse functionality and data lake flexibility, across all of its data.

AI and product innovation delivering fastest time-to-value

It has integrated generative AI capabilities into its platform with text-to-SQL functionality, allowing customers to effortlessly convert natural language into actionable SQL commands, and empowering those at all skill levels to explore their data and uncover key insights.

Apache Iceberg table and data optimisation, 40% better data compression, tabular user-defined functions (UDFs), new mapping SQL functions, roll back, and enhanced Delta Lake support have bolstered the performance and versatility of the Dremio platform. It’s easier than ever to manage data lakehouses using the open table format standard and to ensure data quality to solve real business problems.

It has also enabled massive federated querying across the semantic layer. Customers can more easily create their data lakehouses by performantly loading data into Apache Iceberg tables, query and federate across more data sources with Dremio Sonar, automatically format SQL queries in the Dremio SQL Runner, and securely connect Microsoft PowerBI using single sign-on (SSO).

Dremio’s forthcoming autonomous semantic layer and vector lakehouse capabilities will bring global leaders, like Maersk, more ease and precision with data analysis. Vector capabilities enable customers to build machine learning applications such as semantic search, recommendation systems and anomaly detection.

Key partnerships and community building deliver customer-centric momentum

In H1, Dremio achieved Microsoft Top Tier Partner status, the highest level of partner designation for Azure IP co-sell partners, driving strategic collaboration, solution differentiation and dynamic go-to-market momentum. It is now available as part of AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights.

To expand data governance and security for customers building modern data applications, it has teamed up with Privacera. To deliver next-generation Live Query visualisation, it has partnered with Astrato. And to expand access to critical data, Dremio and data experience platform innovator, Domo, have joined forces.

Subsurface LIVE 2023 was a big hit, bringing together esteemed data architects and data engineers to explore the latest open source innovations, drive best practices, and share real-world use cases. Companies including Apple, Wayfair, Shell, TransUnion, Pinterest, and Shopify shared their experiences architecting and building modern cloud data lakehouses.

Dremio upped its multitude of compliance frameworks and certifications in H1 including ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA, reflecting deep commitment to data security.

Expansions in leadership help customers win

With Dremio’s new CEO, Sendur Sellakumar, taking the helm in July, the company signalled its commitment to helping enterprises realise the value of their data in achieving business outcomes. Sendur brings energetic leadership and his noted expertise in driving growth and innovation, having helped propel Splunk to over $1bn in ARR, as the company enters its next phase of growth, laser-focused on customer value.

In H1, it also earned a spot from Forbes, as one of America’s Best Start-up Employers 2023, based on employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth. It was recently recognised as a ‘Tech Start-up to Watch’ in 2023 by DBTA, and the company achieved leader positioning in the G2 Summer 2023 Reports.