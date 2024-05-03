DE-CIX, an operator of Internet Exchanges (IXs), has released the company’s Annual Report for the financial year 2023, which confirms continued strong growth in global turnover and data exchange.

Global revenues of all company parts continued to grow, reaching €63 million (£53.8m), an increase of 8 million (up 14%) compared to 2022. Reflecting the trend of previous years, connected customer capacity on the DE-CIX Internet Exchanges grew by 14% to more than 140 terabits, and connected networks ended the year at over 3,600 worldwide.

With close to 60 exabytes of data throughput globally during 2023, DE-CIX experienced 23% growth in total traffic volume. DE-CIX Frankfurt, one of the largest IXs in the world, achieved peak traffic speeds exceeding 16 Terabits per second (Tbit/s), while the global peak traffic across the company’s interconnected platforms rose to over 22 Tbit/s.

In terms of geographical expansion, the interconnection specialist took platforms into operation in a further 14 metro markets in 2023, increasing its reach to more than 50 metro markets globally, spanning North America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Six DE-CIX-owned IXs (five in the Nordics and one in India) and three DE-CIX as a Service IXs (two in Africa and one in Jordan) were taken live during the year, while two further IXs were launched in Mexico. The first three of DE-CIX’s new model of dedicated Cloud Exchanges were also added to the global footprint during the year, in the USA and Japan. Technical work was also undertaken on a further six platforms, taken live in early 2024.

The interest in DE-CIX’s enterprise-facing services grew strongly in 2023, with a 50% increase in cloud connections year on year and close to 4 terabits of booked capacity to clouds by the end of the year. The company extended its backbone network to circumnavigate the planet and interconnect the vast majority of its operations, enabling globally-operating enterprises to build their own worldwide networks using the DE-CIX infrastructure. In addition, the company established a Customer Success Management, Presales and Consulting team in 2023 to support the design, implementation, and delivery of customised solutions for enterprises and large-scale customers, providing a service unique in the enterprise interconnection market.

“With the continued success and growth of DE-CIX around the world in 2023, we see 2024 as a pivotal point in the history of the company. Twelve years after our first international expansion, we have now built up a crucial geographical presence around the globe to achieve our strategic goals,” comments the company’s CEO, Ivo Ivanov. “We enable organisations of all types and sizes to provide secure, scalable, and controllable digital experiences for their customers and staff by leveraging the strength and reliability of a global interconnection ecosystem. This has become even more critical for both infrastructure providers and enterprises with the current and sustained boom in AI.

“The whole realm of innovation demands digital infrastructure networked in a fine mesh to allow data to flow where it is needed. These infrastructures must also be interconnected with the relevant recipients to allow the seamless interweaving of human and artificial intelligence in order to create societal and economic benefits for people and businesses. At DE-CIX, we are working with our excellent team and our valued partners to make this future a reality.”

