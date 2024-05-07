Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection technologies, has announced a collaboration with Oracle to accelerate the growth and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) among enterprises.

The strategic collaboration aims to develop hybrid integrated innovations that address data gravity challenges, expedite time to market for enterprises deploying next-generation AI services, and unlock data and AI-based business outcomes.

As part of this collaboration, Oracle will deploy critical GPU-based infrastructure in a dedicated Digital Realty data centre in Northern Virginia. This deployment, which leverages PlatformDIGITAL – Digital Realty’s open, purpose-built global data centre solution – will cater to a wide range of enterprises and AI customers, helping them to address critical infrastructure challenges, including those experienced with NVIDIA and AMD deployments. By leveraging the expertise and resources of both Oracle and Digital Realty, customers with mixed requirements can benefit from a tailored and efficient offering that meets their specific needs for GPU-based infrastructure.

This announcement further strengthens Digital Realty’s existing partnership with Oracle, which currently encompasses multiple deployments across the globe, 11 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect points of presence, a global ServiceFabric presence, and a recent Oracle Solution Centre deployment in one of Digital Realty’s Frankfurt data centres. In the fourth quarter of last year, Digital Realty successfully implemented an OCI Dedicated Region deployment for a major financial services customer, showcasing the potential of the collaboration between Oracle and Digital Realty in meeting enterprise customers’ hybrid cloud requirements.

Patrick Cyril, Global Vice President, Technical Sales & Customer Excellence – Revenue Operations, Oracle, says, “We’re excited to be working with Digital Realty to bring innovative solutions to the market that empower our enterprise customers workloads and their ecosystems to harness the boundless possibilities of AI. Together, we’re not just pioneering technology; we’re unlocking a future where every challenge is met with unparalleled innovation and every opportunity is maximised.”

Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Realty, comments, “We’re delighted to build upon our relationship with Oracle and enable the next generation of hybrid and private AI adoption among enterprises. Together, we’re bringing the extensive capabilities of the cloud to enterprises’ private data sets through secure interconnection, unlocking new data-driven business outcomes.”

Digital Realty states that its collaboration with Oracle signifies a significant step forward in the advancement of AI technologies. Furthermore, the company hopes that by combining their expertise and resources, together they can revolutionise the AI landscape and empower enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data.

For more from Digital Realty, click here.