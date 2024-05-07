As cyberattacks continue to rise, ZPE Systems, a provider of network management infrastructure – and a company recently acquired by Legrand – is urging organisations to transition to Generation 3 console servers as part of their security strategies.

With other well-known infrastructure providers discontinuing support for serial consoles already in use within data centres, communication networks and other commercial and industrial environments, the need to upgrade is paramount, ZPE says.

Console servers are the backbone of remote IT management, providing essential access to network devices and servers. However, using discontinued console servers poses significant security risks. Outdated firmware may contain known vulnerabilities that enable cyber attackers to infiltrate critical systems, causing costly data breaches and operational disruptions.

Despite these substantial risks, many organisations hesitate to replace their outdated infrastructure, citing budget constraints, labour costs and concerns about infrastructure disruption. Arnaldo Zimmermann, Co-Founder of ZPE Systems, highlights this dilemma, saying, “Organisations face financial constraints when considering hardware upgrades, especially when existing infrastructure seems to be working fine. When you consider the capex, labour costs and time it takes to physically install and configure new equipment, it’s easy to see why organisations say, ‘If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.’”

To address these challenges, ZPE Systems offers the following, designed to alleviate budget concerns and streamline the replacement process:

New cost-effective replacement options: ZPE’s Nodegrid devices enable organisations to secure their management infrastructure with new budget-friendly, Gen 3 console servers. New professional installation and recycling services: As needed, ZPE Systems offers solutions for physical installation processes and recycling of old equipment, minimising downtime and ensuring environmental responsibility. New tailored configuration services: ZPE’s engineers provide customised configuration services to transfer the old configuration to new systems and optimise the performance and security of the new console servers.

“There’s a lot of friction in upgrading,” notes Koroush Saraf, VP of Products and Marketing at ZPE Systems. “We’ve heard of customers using outdated devices for years, who won’t replace them because they just don’t have the time, money or manpower. Our goal is to remove that friction, streamlining the transition process and empowering organisations to enhance their security posture without the added burden.”

By utilising Gen 3 console servers from ZPE, customers benefit from third-party security validated firmware that addresses Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs), as well as hardware security features designed to mitigate cybersecurity threats. Organisations can safeguard their assets, protect sensitive data, and maintain operational continuity in an increasingly volatile digital landscape.