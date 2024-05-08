Centiel, a global Uninterruptible Power Supply manufacturer, looks at the role of AI in relation to data centres while exploring some of the challenges and opportunities.

There is much talk about how data centres will deal with AI (machine learning). One major challenge is that AI requires three times the power needed compared to normal servers. Facilities will also need extra space to house additional equipment to manage and power the data.

We are already seeing AI in use in our daily lives. On LinkedIn we are invited to use AI to help us write a social media post and ChatGPT has caught the imagination of copywriters across the world. However, this is just the start. AI’s capability will grow exponentially over the next few years.

This phenomenon is set against a society already struggling to provide enough energy and infrastructure for existing services. Data centres are already placing a huge strain on the national grid and we also have EV chargers and additional homes to add to the grid.

We must look at alternatives.

At Centiel, members of our team have been at the forefront of technology for many years bringing to market the first three-phase transformerless UPS and the first, second, third and fourth generations of true modular, hot-swappable three-phase UPS.

Most recently, we turned our attention to helping data centres achieve net-zero targets. Following four years’ development we recently launched StratusPower a UPS to provide complete peace of mind in relation to power availability while helping data centres become more sustainable. StratusPower shares all the benefits of our award-winning three phase, true modular UPS CumulusPower – including ‘9 nines’ (99.9999999%) availability to effectively eliminate system downtime; class leading 97.6% on-line efficiency to minimise running costs; true ‘hot swap’ modules to eliminate human error in operation – but now also includes long-life components to improve sustainability.

Large data centres can need 100MW or more of power to support their load and in the future, they will need to generate their own power through renewables like photovoltaic arrays, perhaps located on the roofs of their buildings, or wind farms located in adjacent fields.

Currently, mains AC power is rectified to create a DC bus that is used to charge batteries and provide an input to an inverter. But what about a future where the DC bus can be supplied from mains power and/or renewable sources? There is little doubt that future grid instability and unreliability will need to be corrected by the use of renewables, and StratusPower is ready to meet this future. The product is built with the future of renewables in mind, ensuring stability and reliability as we transition to cleaner energy sources.

With a power density greater than 1MW per M2, StratusPower also offers a compact solution.

Al is set to put more strain on infrastructure and power supplies which are already struggling to cope. However, the technology is now available to harness alternative energy sources, and our team of trusted advisors at Centiel can discuss the options to help future-proof facilities in the face of the AI revolution. We’ve got to talk about AI, so why not give Centiel’s team a call?

To learn more, visit www.centiel.co.uk.

For more from Centiel, click here.