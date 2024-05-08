PT DECIX Indonesia Pratama – a joint venture between DE-CIX, a leading operator of Internet Exchanges (IXs), and PT IDMarco Digital Solusi, a subsidiary of the Salim Group – has announced that its new Internet Exchange, DE-CIX Jakarta, is now live and connecting customers.

Built on the DE-CIX Apollon platform, DE-CIX Jakarta is distributed across two data centres in Jakarta, NTT’s JKT2 and the Matrix Data Centre JKT2, with access to 95% of the Jakarta market. The first 10 customers, including both domestic and international networks, are in the process of being connected. The IX is integrated into the existing DE-CIX ASEAN ecosystem, which now covers seven key metro markets: Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang, Brunei, and Manila. Customers at any of the exchanges are able to exchange internet traffic with networks at any of the other IXs in the region, offering a seamless connection, top quality interconnection services for wholesale and enterprise requirements, and the most cost-effective way to peer across Southeast Asia.

“Indonesia, with the largest population and the fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia, is the next logical step for DE-CIX in Southeast Asia,” explains Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX. “As mega hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong are losing some of their relevance due to increasing restrictions in the respective markets, we are now seeing multi-million-dollar investments pouring into markets like Jakarta to serve local needs. Global players are now planning their arrival in the Indonesian market and expect the same quality of interconnection services and latency to end-users as they have in other key markets. At DE-CIX, we are ready to serve the needs of local and international networks to provide the best and most resilient connectivity to clouds, content, and applications for Indonesian people and businesses.”

The IX will be directly connected to DE-CIX Singapore, thus incorporating DE-CIX Jakarta into its Southeast Asian interconnection ecosystem and providing best in class interconnection for network providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises, backed by industry-leading SLAs. DE-CIX Jakarta will combine both local and regional interconnection, including Cloud Exchange capabilities, and will lead to a better user experience for Indonesian end-users, along with a wide array of cloud interconnection services tailored for enterprises.

“The Indonesian economy is anticipated to see enormous growth in the coming years. Our integrated solution supports the ongoing cloudification, transformation of content, and traffic localisation in Indonesia, and offers seamless access to clouds and content hosted in Singapore,” says Thomas Dragono, Director of DE-CIX Indonesia. “With the arrival of DE-CIX Apollon in Jakarta, all networks in the country are invited to take advantage of DE-CIX’s best-in-class platform.”

Alongside peering services for the direct interconnection of networks, the platform includes cutting-edge cloud exchange and cloud routing capabilities and other enterprise-grade interconnection services, as well as a self-service portal and API for the easy management and automation of interconnection services. The cloud exchange provides direct access to the AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google, IBM, and Oracle clouds.

