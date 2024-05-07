atNorth has announced the appointment of Jörgen Larsson as Director of Hyperscale Operations as the business continues to scale to meet the increasing demand for its services. With 20 years of experience in the data centre industry, Jörgen will be tasked with overseeing the startup of all atNorth’s new data centres as part of its expansion strategy.

atNorth’s data centre expansion strategy is part of an ongoing program of continuous innovation and improvement that enables the company to adapt to the future needs of hyperscalers and other data driven global enterprises. Jörgen has significant industry experience – most recently at Meta – and a results driven, strategic approach. This coupled with his commitment to team engagement and motivation compliments atNorth’s dedication to fostering a positive organisational culture and its role in promoting effective collaboration with clients.

“Jörgen Larsson has a wealth of experience in the building and management of large capacity global data centres,” says Erling Guðmundsson, Chief Operations Officer at atNorth. “His ambitious and energetic nature combined with his emphasis on supportive leadership make him an excellent addition to our team”.

Prior to joining atNorth, Jörgen spent 11 years with Meta (formerly Facebook) where he was instrumental in the company’s global expansion. He led the startup of its new high capacity data centres in Ireland, Denmark, Sweden and Singapore at a time when the business was experiencing a period of very rapid growth. Prior to this, he held a number of senior positions at Swedish Telecommunications business Telia, including Head of Energy Solutions and Head of Access Networks. These roles expanded his knowledge in energy efficient cooling technology and digital infrastructure as a whole, giving him the breadth of knowledge and experience ideally suited to plan and deliver atNorth’s hyperscale strategy.

“atNorth’s dynamic, growth orientated environment is reminiscent of my early years at Facebook”, says Jörgen. “The business’ scope to innovate and scale in this fast-growing industry is exciting and their commitment to sustainability, employee culture and client relationships gives them a highly competitive edge. I’m delighted to be part of their future journey”.

atNorth’s continued expansion is evidenced by the acquisition of two data centers in Finland and the opening of a new site in Iceland in 2023. Additionally, the business also announced the development of three new sites in Finland and Denmark to open late 2024 and 2025.