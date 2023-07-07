Data Centre & Network News (DCNN) has announced the launch of its Instagram and Threads accounts. As the leading solution for data centre news, it is a step forward for DCNN in building the ultimate data centre network and connecting with its community worldwide.

The new pages will be packed with latest news updates, product launches, behind the scenes information from exclusive events, and much more.

With Instagram launching its new app, Threads, DCNN aspires to use the platform to provide the most trending and useful information from around the globe to its audience.

This is also a chance for DCNN to get to know its customers, clients and companies even better, with the goal of bringing everyone in the data centre industry together and building a diverse and knowledgeable community.

DCNN can be found on Instagram and Threads @DCNNMagazine.