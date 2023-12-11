R&M has planned to launch a program for the renewable energy market. It initially comprises network technology and services for the copper and fibre optic data networks of the wind, solar, and hydropower industries. The R&M solutions network sensors and controllers in power plants and solar fields with computers, monitoring systems, and control centres. It also enables fast data traffic with utilities.

Power plant operators are increasingly using data networks for the digitalisation of its operations. For example, it uses 5G radio, virtualisation, and artificial intelligence to manage wind and solar parks more efficiently. These are typically large onshore and offshore installations that can only be controlled remotely. The R&M portfolio was specially put together for the long distances and harsh operating conditions both offshore and at sea.

Plug-and-play solutions

With this program, R&M addresses investment, maintenance, and cost issues faced by producers of renewable energies. For the operators of wind and solar parks, the aim is to further reduce material, installation, operating, and maintenance costs. This is why R&M focuses on long-lasting, low-maintenance, all-purpose platforms and plug-and-play cabling systems. The 14 R&M plants around the world can provide pre-terminated and ready-to-install cabling solutions.

Intuitively operable cabling products, such as the new HEC (Harsh Environment Connector) outdoor connectors, help to simplify and speed up installation work. The IDC wiring technology promoted by R&M guarantees permanent vibration and corrosion-resistant contacting of copper wires. With a low-shrink plastic jacket, fibre optic cables retain their shape in all weather conditions.

Single source of supply

R&M is committed to the principle of a single source of supply. The wind farm solution, for example, ranges from control cabling in the individual power plant gondola through outdoor cabling to the connection of antennas, IoT devices, security systems, operator offices, and data centres or in the cloud. In addition, it offers technical support on-site. This ranges from planning, installing, and commissioning the data and communications networks to user training, quality assurance, and other after-sales services.

The cabling products for renewable energy production have passed their tests in existing applications. R&M uses them in projects in the telecommunications industry, for example in aerial and underground cabling. The operating and environmental conditions there are similar. R&M also has experience in ship cabling, which is as demanding as the network equipment of offshore wind power plants. The DNV certification demonstrates that the R&M cabling products are permanently resistant to moisture, salt air, and vibrations at sea.