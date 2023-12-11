The recently concluded Artificial Intelligence Act by the European Union (EU AI Act) stands as a significant milestone, solidifying the EU’s global leadership in the regulation of AI technologies. Crafted through collaboration between Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and the Council, these comprehensive regulations are designed to ensure the responsible development of AI, with a steadfast commitment to upholding fundamental rights, democracy, and environmental sustainability.

Key provisions and safeguards

The Act introduces a set of prohibitions on specific AI applications that pose potential threats to citizens’ rights and democratic values. Notably, it prohibits biometric categorisation systems based on sensitive characteristics, untargeted scraping of facial images for recognition databases, emotion recognition in workplaces and educational institutions, social scoring based on personal characteristics, and AI systems manipulating human behaviour.

Exceptions for law enforcement are outlined, permitting the use of biometric identification systems in publicly accessible spaces under strict conditions, subject to judicial authorisation, and limited to specific crime categories. The Act emphasises targeted searches for serious crimes, prevention of terrorist threats, and the identification of individuals suspected of specific crimes.

Obligations for high-risk AI systems

Identified high-risk AI systems, with potential harm to health, safety, fundamental rights, environment, democracy, and the rule of law, are subjected to clear obligations. This includes mandatory fundamental rights impact assessments applicable to sectors like insurance and banking. High-risk AI systems influencing elections and voter behaviour are also covered, ensuring citizens’ right to launch complaints and receive explanations for decisions impacting their rights.

Guardrails for general AI systems

To accommodate the diverse capabilities of general-purpose AI (GPAI) systems, transparency requirements have been established. This involves technical documentation, compliance with EU copyright law, and detailed summaries about the content used for training. For high-impact GPAI models with systemic risk, additional obligations such as model evaluations, mitigation of systemic risks, adversarial testing, reporting on incidents, cyber security measures, and energy efficiency reporting are introduced.

Support for innovation and SMEs

Acknowledging the importance of fostering innovation and preventing undue pressure on smaller businesses, the Act promotes regulatory sandboxes and real-world testing. National authorities can establish these mechanisms to facilitate the development and training of innovative AI solutions before market placement.

Extra-territorial application and political position

The Act extends its reach beyond EU borders, applying to any business, irrespective of their location, when they engage with the EU. This underscores the EU’s commitment to global standards for AI regulation. In its political position, the EU took a ‘pro-consumer’ stance, a decision that, while applauded for prioritising consumer rights, drew varying reactions from tech firms and innovation advocates who might have preferred a different balance between regulation and freedom.

Sanctions and entry into force

The Act introduces substantial fines for non-compliance, ranging from €35 million or 7% of global turnover to €7.5 million or 1.5% of turnover, depending on the severity and size of the company.

Co-rapporteur, Brando Benifei, highlighted the legislation’s significance, emphasising the Parliament’s commitment to ensuring rights and freedoms are central to AI development. Co-rapporteur, Dragos Tudorache, underscored the EU’s pioneering role in setting robust regulations, protecting citizens, SMEs, and guiding AI development in a human-centric direction.

During a joint press conference, lead MEPs, Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitalisation and AI, and Commissioner, Thierry Breton, expressed the importance of the Act in shaping the EU’s digital future. They emphasised the need for correct implementation, ongoing scrutiny, and support for new business ideas through sandboxes.

Next steps

The agreed text is awaiting formal adoption by both Parliament and Council to become EU law. Committees within Parliament will vote on the agreement in an upcoming meeting.

Conclusion

The Artificial Intelligence Act represents a groundbreaking effort by the EU to balance innovation with safeguards, ensuring the responsible and ethical development of AI technologies. By addressing potential risks, protecting fundamental rights, and supporting innovation, the EU aims to lead the world in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. The Act’s successful implementation will be crucial in realising this vision, and ongoing scrutiny will ensure the continued alignment with the EU’s commitment to rights, democracy, and technological progress.

