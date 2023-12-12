Businesses and individuals need continual access to data to allow them to embrace new ways of working, meaning the data centre market has been experiencing explosive year-on-year growth.

As we become more reliant on accessing information, it’s essential that data centres and their IT infrastructure run as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

Join experts from the HARTING Technology Group, Delta Energy Systems and ZVK GmbH on Wednesday, 17 January 2024, for an informative live webinar looking at how standardisation for data centres can reduce costs and speed up time-to-market.

During the webinar, the panel will discuss how standardisation based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) can help to reduce the total costs of ownership (TCO). The OCP is a community with a focus on open source and open collaboration, which is committed to redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support growing data centre demands.

You’ll learn how standardisation helps reduce complexity and speeds up time-to-market. In addition, you’ll discover that space saving components can open up more IT space for computer equipment and how employing energy efficient connectors improves energy efficiency by up to 50%.

By switching to HARTING plug and play connectors and pre-assembled cables, you can improve reliability, reduce maintenance time, eliminate costly wiring errors and simplify your installations.

The Han-Eco from HARTING is an electrical connector which ensures critical power to data systems via a quick and easy installation process. The Han-Eco system can support either power inserts with a built-in ground for safety or a wide range of modular inserts, including data, signal and power, in a single connector.

The range is manufactured from high-performance plastic, which complies with standards IEC 61948 and EN 45545-2. It offers IP65 protection and substantial weight savings compared to traditional metal housings, which makes location mounting easier and safer.

HARTING also offer connectorised cable assemblies, which distribute power from the data centre’s Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) to the Power Distribution Units (PDUs). These assemblies consist of a cable between one or two connector hoods. Inside the connector is an insert or multiple inserts where the conductors from the cable are terminated. The connector hoods then mate with a matching housing wired to the PDU and/or UPS.

All customised products are built at the HARTING manufacturing facility in Northampton and options include standard or custom cable lengths and a range of plastic or metal housings. The facility holds ISO 9001 certification for Quality Management, the ISO 14001 Environmental Standard and UL certification for Wiring Harnesses ZPFW2 / ZPFW8.

