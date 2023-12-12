Schneider Electric has won two categories at the Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards 2023. They include ‘Vendor Channel Programme of the Year’ for its mySchneider IT Partner Program, which represents its longstanding commitment to channel partners and provides the tools, rewards, and diverse training specialisations to help them capitalise on new trends such as data centres, IT solutions, software, and services.

Schneider Electric and its Elite Data Centre Partners, on365, also secured a second award for the ‘Business Continuity/ Disaster Recovery Project of the Year’ category. Together the companies modernised Loughborough University’s IT and data centre physical infrastructure using sustainable, resilient and energy efficient technologies. The project included deployment of Schneider Electric’s ‘EcoStruxure Row Data Center’ and ‘InRow Cooling’ solutions, ‘Galaxy VS UPS’ and ‘EcoStruxure IT’ software solutions, enabling the university to harness the power of resilient and sustainable IT infrastructure, data analytics and digital services to support new breakthroughs in sporting research.

On365, a specialist in physical IT infrastructure services for public sector, SME and corporate clients, was also recognised as runners up in the ‘Excellence in Service’ category, coming second for its service-first approach, and key understanding of IT and infrastructure technologies.

Vendor Channel Programme of the Year

With a diverse partner program that spans 40+ years, and an ethos for helping partners upskill and drive growth, its longstanding commitment to partners has helped create significant opportunities to capture market share.

“As a channel-first organisation our partners are integral to our business, and through their continued partnership, diverse skillsets and expertise, we’re able to work collaboratively to achieve our mission of accelerating accelerate digitisation and decarbonisation,” says Mark Yeeles, VP, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric, UK and Ireland. “I’m delighted to accept this award for Vendor Channel Program of the Year on behalf of Schneider Electric, which is testament to the work of our organisation to transform and change our support for partners, our ethos for nurturing relationships, and demonstrates how we’re working across our ecosystem to establish and achieve sustainable growth, together.”

Business Continuity/ Disaster Recovery Project of the Year

To overcome a series of challenges including modernisation of legacy data centre and cooling systems, improved efficiencies, and greater visibility of its distributed IT assets, Loughborough University worked with on365 and Schneider Electric to undertake a major modernisation project. The project saw on365 modernise the Universities Haslegrave facility by deploying an ‘EcoStruxure Row Data Center’ solution, which provided it with a more resilient and energy efficient data centre design and helped increase uptime and continuity for its critical IT assets.

During the upgrade, on365 also brought other parts of the infrastructure under the IT department’s control, using InRow DX (direct expansion) units to deliver improved cooling reliability and provide it with greater ability to cope with unplanned weather events, including heat waves, which had adversely affected its IT and cooling operations in the past. Use of the solution also created new space for future IT expansions and extended a ‘no single points of failure’ design, making it more suitable for a new generation of compact and powerful servers. Further improvements in resilience and efficiency were achieved by replacing legacy UPSs with its ‘Galaxy UPS’ with lithium-ion batteries.

The university also deployed ‘EcoStruxure IT DCIM’ software solutions to monitor and manage its data centre and edge environments. The software provides real-time visibility, helping IT personnel to manage the campus’ network more efficiently, and mitigate security and failure risks within the local edge infrastructure, and data centres.

This, in conjunction with a three-year Schneider Electric services agreement delivered via on365, has given the university 24×7 access to expert maintenance support, reflecting its ongoing commitment to protecting the investments in its new infrastructure, and ensures the equipment is fully operational, reliable, and quality maintained.

To learn more about the Loughborough University project or about Schneider Electric’s mySchneider IT Partner Program, visit the website.