Arcus Infrastructure Partners has announced the launch of Portus Data Centers and its acquisition of IPHH Internet Port Hamburg.

Portus’ edge data centre platform now comprises four high quality facilities in the key regional data centre locations of Hamburg, Munich and Luxembourg. The acquisition of IPHH by Arcus European Infrastructure Fund 3 SCSp follows its acquisition of a newly developed data centre in Munich from SpaceNet AG, a local IT services provider, and the acquisition of Luxembourg based data centre company, European Data Hub earlier this year.

IPHH operates two data centres in the east of Hamburg, currently offering 2.4MW of sellable IT power capacity. Its facilities are perfectly positioned on the north-south and east-west crossroads for connectivity. It has an attractive, growing and highly connected customer base, including telecom carriers, global technology and social media companies and content distribution networks. With its hyper connected customer base it is the best connected data centre in the North of Germany. IPHH also has ongoing development projects that will significantly increase its size and sellable capacity.

