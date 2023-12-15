Nasuni has announced that analyst firm DCIG has named the Nasuni File Data Platform a ‘Top Five Storage Solution’ in the 2024-25 DCIG Top Five Enterprise Cloud-based NAS Consolidation Solutions report.

As the pace of data growth continues to accelerate, organisations face increasing hardware, software, management, and maintenance expenses. Additionally, there is a plethora of data silos without global visibility into the file data of its multiple network attached storage (NAS) devices and file servers. Based on enterprise-class software-defined storage, cloud-based NAS consolidation migrates file data from multiple file servers and NAS devices into a cloud-based storage platform.

“Natively built for the cloud, the Nasuni File Data Platform places the object store at the centre of its software-defined architecture,” says Todd Dorsey, DCIG Senior Storage Analyst and Author of the report. “Enterprises can replace legacy file infrastructure consisting of multiple file servers, NAS, data protection, and management toolsets with a single global file system.”

DCIG evaluated 31 software-defined storage solutions for a consolidated cloud-based network attached storage (NAS) and named Nasuni as one of its top five solutions for three key capabilities:

Flexible, cloud-based architecture – Nasuni integrates with all popular cloud storage providers and leading solutions for private cloud storage, providing the flexibility to use the cloud solutions best for each organisation. The patented UniFS Global File System organises file data, metadata, and snapshots within cloud storage while the Nasuni Orchestration Center (NOC) serves as the control plane, providing file synchronisation, monitoring, analysis, and tuning of an organisation’s file platform.

– Nasuni integrates with all popular cloud storage providers and leading solutions for private cloud storage, providing the flexibility to use the cloud solutions best for each organisation. The patented UniFS Global File System organises file data, metadata, and snapshots within cloud storage while the Nasuni Orchestration Center (NOC) serves as the control plane, providing file synchronisation, monitoring, analysis, and tuning of an organisation’s file platform. Edge performance – Organisations deploy Nasuni Edge instances as a VM that replaces traditional file servers and NAS. This edge instance serves as a lightweight access point to cloud storage, supporting popular hypervisors such as VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Nutanix AHV. Nasuni dynamically caches active files for users and applications for fast access, which removes the problem of cloud latency and egress fees while reducing the local storage footprint.

– Organisations deploy Nasuni Edge instances as a VM that replaces traditional file servers and NAS. This edge instance serves as a lightweight access point to cloud storage, supporting popular hypervisors such as VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Nutanix AHV. Nasuni dynamically caches active files for users and applications for fast access, which removes the problem of cloud latency and egress fees while reducing the local storage footprint. Data security and protection – Nasuni encrypts all data, metadata, and snapshots in transit and at rest with AES-256 encryption, and utilises a zero trust security framework. Nasuni protects data from ransomware attacks with continuous versioning that removes the need for separate backup processes and allows organisations to recover previous file, folder, volume, or system from before an attack occurred with minute granularity.

“The demands of today’s leading enterprises require a scalable cloud-native solution to replace traditional network attached storage, reduce risk, and optimise cloud spending,” says David Grant, President at Nasuni. “The recognition of Nasuni by DCIG as a top five cloud-based NAS consolidation solution is a testament to our company vision and the value our platform provides.”

