Datum Datacentres has installed a high efficiency free cooling chiller system at its Farnborough facility to reduce water and energy consumption as part of its sustainability strategy.

The new chillers have replaced the firm’s previous adiabatic cooling system as part of a lifecycle replacement project. The new technology will utilise ‘through wall’ recirculating airflow topology, enabling flexible rack power densities for clients. High efficiency free cooling chillers with optimised controls will leverage free cooling capacity and dynamic set points. The chillers use EC (Electronically Commutated) fans, inverter-driven motors and electronic expansion valves to reduce power consumption and improve control at part loads.

This new system supports the required water management criterion of Datum’s sustainability plan, and the firm expects to see a 70% reduction in water usage.

The project was undertaken by critical environment specialists, Keysource.

Dominic Phillips, CEO for Datum, comments, “This project forms part of our investment into the long-term sustainability of our data centres and our ongoing commitment to support our clients and partners to achieve their ESG goals. We are expecting the new chillers to reduce site water usage by up to 70% whilst retaining high levels of efficiency.”