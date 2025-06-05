Yondr’s first milestone at Johor data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Yondr Group, a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centres, has handed over the first 25MW IT of the company’s Johor data centre to its client six months ahead of schedule. The 98MW IT data centre is part of the largest hyperscale data centre campus in Southeast Asia.

Located in Johor’s Sedenak Tech Park, the data centre is situated on Yondr’s 300MW IT campus, set on a 72.5-acre site. The asset is Yondr’s first facility to enter into live operation in the APAC region, marking a milestone in the company’s global expansion as it also continues to deliver developments across Europe and North America.

Yondr’s Johor data centre has been designed and delivered as an AI/ML facility to enable the latest GPU technology as demand for AI systems grows.

The company additionally continues to work towards completion on several live projects around the world, with assets across three continents now in their operational phase.

Mark Avery, Senior Vice President of Design & Construction APAC at Yondr Group, says, “The first ready-for-service (RFS) milestone at our data centre is a momentous occasion for Yondr, for our 300MW+ IT campus, and for the APAC data centre market.

“As the data race continues to escalate thanks to the growth in AI, we are delivering on our blueprint for direct-to-chip cooled, cost-efficient, secure, and scalable data centres around the world, supporting our clients to provide the urgent capacity they require in strategic locations, with resilience and sustainability designed into every asset.”

Aksel Vansten, Development Director, APAC, adds, “Yondr entered the Malaysian data centre market just three years ago and became one of Johor’s pioneers, joined by some of the largest data centre developer-operators and cloud AI/ML end users in the globe.

“We are proud to be delivering our initial RFS milestone here so far ahead of schedule with a project that brought online the largest scale and highest quality asset in the region with an unyielding commitment to health and safety. We are thankful to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), as well as International Finance Corporation (IFC) and all our lenders and vendors for their invaluable support.”

Achieving the data centre’s first completion milestone follows Yondr securing more than $900 million in project financing for the development last December. The financing was provided by a consortium of lenders, including DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Global Infrastructure Partners (a part of Blackrock), HSBC, International Finance Corporation (IFC), ING, and Natixis CIB. Working with the syndicate lenders, Yondr secured the financing as a green loan.

Hisham Muhammad, Yondr’s Client Solutions Engineering Director, APAC, comments, “Liquid-to-chip and heat rejection will be central to achieving industry-leading PUE standards at our facility in Johor, delivering on Yondr’s green loan obligations, our sustainability aims, and the client’s vision for long-term environmental performance.

“We are delighted not only to celebrate our first completion milestone, but also to be announcing it six months ahead of schedule. We’d like to thank our client for working in close collaboration with us – an approach that Yondr aspires to on every project.”

Paul Dillon, Chief Development Officer, concludes, “What has been achieved on this landmark project is a testament to our people’s strategic foresight and commitment to forging deep local partnerships. It positions Malaysia as a regional hub for digital innovation and ensures our clients are ready for the data-driven future. I would like to personally thank our internal Yondr teams and valued partners, without whom this wouldn’t be possible.”

