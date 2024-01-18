The increasing demand for sustainable practices in various industries necessitates innovative and efficient solutions that align with global sustainability goals. This whitepaper provides an in-depth exploration of circular data centre water treatment using HPNow’s patented GOgen technology. It addresses the challenges specific to water use in data centres, emphasising the significant advantages such as enhanced sustainability, improved safety, and operational benefits over traditional water treatment methods. HPNow’s GOgen systems can assist data centres ensure optimised water usage, reduced chemical usage, and minimised risks, contributing towards a resilient and sustainable operational framework.

Introduction

Data centre water treatment methods have traditionally relied heavily on the use of chemicals or chemical generation systems, such as chlorine, which pose substantial challenges concerning environmental impact and operational safety. Excessive water consumption and the environmental impact of chemical usage present specific challenges in the context of data centres. The following challenges are particularly pertinent to water use in data centres:

Chemical inputs : Traditional methods rely on bringing and storing chemicals into the data centre facility, with the operational and safety hazards this represents.

: Traditional methods rely on bringing and storing chemicals into the data centre facility, with the operational and safety hazards this represents. Environmental impact : The use of traditional biocides and chemicals in data centres can result in environmental pollution and harm aquatic ecosystems if not managed properly.

: The use of traditional biocides and chemicals in data centres can result in environmental pollution and harm aquatic ecosystems if not managed properly. Operational efficiency: The reliance on chemicals can lead to increased operational costs, impacting the overall efficiency of data centre cooling systems.

GOgen – a sustainable alternative

On-site generation of hydrogen peroxide, a green oxidant, emerges as a sustainable and circular solution for data centre water treatment. HPNow’s GOgen systems offer a revolutionary approach to mitigating the challenges posed by conventional methods. By generating green hydrogen peroxide on-site, data centres can enhance operational efficacy while adopting a sustainable solution and improving workplace safety.

Hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) is a powerful oxidizer with known water sanitation properties. In recent years, H 2 O 2 has become increasingly popular as a water treatment agent. It is particularly effective at cooling water treatment.

H 2 O 2 is a safer and more environmentally friendly solution for data centre water treatment than traditional chemical treatments, such as chlorine. H 2 O 2 is non-toxic and biodegradable, and it does not produce any harmful byproducts. It is also less likely to cause corrosion than other chemical treatments.

In this landscape, on-site generation of green hydrogen peroxide using HPNow GOgen systems emerges as a revolutionary solution, mitigating the challenges posed by conventional methods. This technology fosters an environment where industries can enhance operational efficacy while adopting a green solution and improving workplace safety.

Chemical input free

HPNow’s GOgen systems generate a green oxidant, hydrogen peroxide, from only water and electricity through a patented electrochemical process. Green peroxide is then introduced into the data centre water treatment loop, where it acts as a powerful oxidizer. No chemicals are needed throughout the process. The need for transporting bulk chemicals is also eliminated, reducing the carbon footprint associated with logistics.

Unlike traditional methods that require the use of chemicals that leave residues in the environment, Peroxide UltraPure becomes water and oxygen after use, without leaving a trace in the environment. This approach significantly reduces the dependency on harmful chemicals, minimising the environmental impact and aligning operations with sustainability goals.

Safe

On-site generation of peroxide eliminates the risks associated with handling, storing, and transporting hazardous chemicals. HPNow systems generate green peroxide on-site, on-demand at a safe concentration, which mitigates potential hazards. The concentration generated by the HPNow system is 1%, similar to what is available at a pharmacy for personal care. This ensures workplace safety and minimises corrosion on data centre components.

Secure oxidant supply

GOgen offers a substantial advantage in terms of supply security for data centre water treatment processes. By generating green peroxide on-site, the dependency on external suppliers is eliminated, ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted supply of treatment compounds. This autonomy enhances operational resilience and mitigates vulnerabilities associated with supply chain uncertainties, disruptions, or fluctuations.

The logistics involved in transporting and handling chemicals in traditional methods contribute to increased operational costs and carbon footprints. HPNow systems, with their on-site generation capabilities, eliminate these logistic requirements, further promoting sustainability and operational efficiency.

Conclusion

Adopting on-site peroxide generation using GOgen for data centre water treatment presents important advantages that align with contemporary sustainability and safety objectives. These systems signify a progressive step towards achieving optimised operational practices that minimise environmental impacts and enhance safety protocols. By embracing this innovative technology, data centres can pave the way for a future where operational excellence and sustainability coalesce seamlessly.