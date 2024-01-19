Evoque has announced the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition of Cyxtera’s data centre portfolio. Evoque and Cyxtera will combine to form a leading data centre company with more than 50 locations, predominately in North America.

“Combining Evoque and Cyxtera is a strategic step that aligns seamlessly with our vision for data infrastructure investments,” says Udhay Mathialagan, Chairman of the Board at Evoque and CEO, Global Data Centres, Brookfield Infrastructure. “This move not only swiftly amplifies the joint organisation’s market presence, but also diversifies its product portfolio and broadens its customer reach worldwide, with unrivalled connectivity, security and scalability.”

Udhay adds, “By integrating Cyxtera’s capabilities and valuable assets, we’re providing essential capacity for current demand while also laying the groundwork for our future expansion and advancements.”

Spencer Mullee, Evoque’s current CEO, will serve as the CEO of the new joint organisation, which is part of Brookfield Infrastructure’s global data centre platform.

“This strategic move marks a defining moment for our company,” says Spencer E. Mullee, CEO, Evoque. “We firmly believe this venture will bring significant benefits to both Cyxtera’s and Evoque’s customer bases. Together, we will provide enhanced services, stronger reliability, and unmatched growth opportunities for our customers and partners.”

Spencer continues, “As we progress with the integration of the two companies, it is business as usual as we continue to provide our customers with the excellent support they expect. We are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for our valued customers, partners and team members.”

Through the acquisition, Evoque will incorporate 40 additional data centres, with the majority located in the United States and Canada.