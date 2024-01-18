atNorth has announced its first industry recognition of 2024 as it is shortlisted in the ‘Best Sustainable Customer Project’ and ‘Circular Economy Company of the Year’ categories at the Sustainability in Tech Awards.

The Sustainability in Tech Awards recognise companies across the IT sector that are making a difference in the fight to stop global warming and contributing to advancements in the journey to net zero. The recognition highlights atNorth’s continued dedication to championing sustainable data centre solutions and is yet another tribute to the innovative design of its SWE01 campus in Sweden.

All new atNorth campuses are built with heat reuse technology and are direct liquid cooling enabled, and it is this commitment to finding the most sustainable solution to client requirements that distinguishes the business within the data centre industry. SWE01 was launched in 2022 and was specifically designed to cater for AI and high performance workloads and accommodates the latest direct liquid cooling technology. It is also equipped with a world class heat reuse system that captures up to 85% of electricity used in the data centre and feeds it back into the local district heating system in the form of hot water which can heat up to 20,000 apartments in the local area.

“We are thrilled to kickstart 2024 with recognition for our innovative data centre solutions,” says Stephen Donovan, Chief Development Officer, atNorth. “As the demand for data centre capacity continues to increase it is more important than ever to address the environmental impact of powering data centre sites. We look forward to continuing to build new data centres and delivering our sustainable full-stack offering as the year continues.”