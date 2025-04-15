Vertiv announces launch of prefabricated infrastructure portfolio

Author: Simon Rowley

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced the launch of Vertiv SmartRun.

Vertiv SmartRun is a modular prefabricated overhead infrastructure system designed to integrate high-density power distribution busbar, liquid cooling piping network, hot-aisle containment, and network infrastructure into a single, scalable solution, supporting an accelerated data centre fit-out.

This all-in-one solution is designed to reduce complexity and accelerate deployment times of cloud and AI training applications for greenfield and retrofit colocation and hyperscale data centres.

Deploying Vertiv SmartRun delivers significant advantages in scalability and efficiency, Vertiv states, providing end-to-end speed and adaptable configurations to meet various design requirements. With prefabricated assembly, plug-and-play design, and a simplified one-lift installation process, Vertiv SmartRun can deploy up to 85% faster on-site than traditional stick-build methods, enabling data centre installations greater than 1MW per day with just a single crew. The pre-designed system reduces labour needs for engineering review and installation of busway, piping, network cabling, and hot-aisle containment systems, offering a streamlined approach to integrating overhead infrastructure.

The system also addresses the whitespace challenges of incorporating new heat removal technologies into AI data centres, by integrating a secondary fluid network into the Vertiv SmartRun design. Prefabricated stainless steel piping systems mitigate complexity of design, fabrication, and start-up, providing a single source for end-to-end data centre liquid cooling support.

“As digital infrastructure demands evolve, organisations require solutions that accelerate growth without adding complexity,” says Viktor Petik, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions at Vertiv. “Vertiv SmartRun is a strategic investment in high-density, prefabricated infrastructure that brings operational agility and enables seamless expansion to support the future of high-density computing.”

Vertiv SmartRun is backed by Vertiv Liquid Cooling Services and Vertiv Services, a global network of trained experts available to provide comprehensive support for the installation, maintenance, and optimisation of liquid cooled infrastructure, supporting efficient thermal management and long-term reliability in high-density environments.

