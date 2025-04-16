nLighten and Shell Spain announce data centre partnership

Author: Simon Rowley

nLighten has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and supply deal with Shell Spain, which began on 1 April 2025. This collaboration will allow nLighten’s edge data centre in Madrid to be powered by Shell’s solar and wind portfolio in Spain, prioritising solar generation.

The agreement goes beyond traditional renewable energy contracts by providing nLighten with transparency into the actual renewable energy supply received, rather than relying solely on financial credits such as Guarantees of Origin (GoOs).

Through this agreement, Shell will supply renewable capacity to nLighten, supporting the data centre’s efforts to optimise its Carbon-Free Energy (CFE) score, while maintaining the flexibility to scale based on real-time supply and demand. During periods of lower renewable generation, Shell will manage the remaining energy supply to ensure uninterrupted operations. This approach guarantees energy reliability, while reinforcing nLighten’s commitment to a more sustainable digital infrastructure.

“This agreement is a game-changer for how data centres in Spain – and beyond – can be powered by renewables,” says Chad McCarthy, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of nLighten. “By securing direct access to solar and wind energy, we’re not just reducing our carbon footprint but proving that sustainability and business performance go hand in hand. This supply agreement with Shell is important in building a resilient and future-proof energy model for digital infrastructure.”

In addition to environmental benefits, this agreement highlights the economic advantages of renewable energy integration. As energy markets continue to evolve, the ability to integrate renewables into data centre operations positions nLighten at the forefront of both sustainability and cost-efficiency efforts.

“We are excited to partner with nLighten to advance the integration of renewable energy in data centres,” says Óscar Fernández, Shell Spain Country Chair. “By integrating lower-carbon sources into the grid, providing flexibility options and offering tailored energy solutions, we can support the growing demands of data centres. Strategic collaborations between digital infrastructure companies and energy suppliers allows to leverage each other’s strengths, helping scale solutions quickly and effectively to ensure a sustainable energy supply.”

nLighten says that the partnership is a significant step in its journey to redefine the energy model for European data centres. By collaborating with organisations like Shell, nLighten demonstrates the industry’s continuous transition to a cleaner energy model.

