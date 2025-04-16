Reliable LED lighting supporting critical operations

Author: Simon Rowley

NVC Lighting, a manufacturer of LED lighting products based in Birmingham, believes that reliable lighting is essential for data centres operating 24/7.

The company’s high-efficiency, low-glare LED solutions support visibility, safety, and energy efficiency across all operational zones. In server rooms, NVC’s lighting ensures clarity and reduces error risk, while in control rooms, task-specific designs aid precise monitoring. For common areas, NVC provides uniform, low-maintenance illumination that enhances safety and navigation. Even in specialised spaces like sports halls, its durable lighting supports visibility and comfort.

NVC’s energy-efficient LEDs reduce power consumption and offer long lifespans, delivering quick payback and long-term cost savings. Plus, sustainability is built-in, with its Broadway series designed with recyclability in mind.

To further support compliance and reduce maintenance workload, NVC’s emergency lighting includes self-test features, offering peace of mind and enhanced safety.

With tailored solutions and expert support, NVC Lighting ensures data centres stay illuminated, efficient, and future-ready.

