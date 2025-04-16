Wednesday, April 23, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reliable LED lighting supporting critical operations

Author: Simon Rowley

NVC Lighting, a manufacturer of LED lighting products based in Birmingham, believes that reliable lighting is essential for data centres operating 24/7.

The company’s high-efficiency, low-glare LED solutions support visibility, safety, and energy efficiency across all operational zones. In server rooms, NVC’s lighting ensures clarity and reduces error risk, while in control rooms, task-specific designs aid precise monitoring. For common areas, NVC provides uniform, low-maintenance illumination that enhances safety and navigation. Even in specialised spaces like sports halls, its durable lighting supports visibility and comfort.

NVC’s energy-efficient LEDs reduce power consumption and offer long lifespans, delivering quick payback and long-term cost savings. Plus, sustainability is built-in, with its Broadway series designed with recyclability in mind.

To further support compliance and reduce maintenance workload, NVC’s emergency lighting includes self-test features, offering peace of mind and enhanced safety.

With tailored solutions and expert support, NVC Lighting ensures data centres stay illuminated, efficient, and future-ready.

For more from NVC Lighting, click here.

Tags:


Related Posts

Next Post
Colt announces sale of eight European data centres

Colt announces sale of eight European data centres

Data centre demand to drive decentralised energy uptake

Data centre demand to drive decentralised energy uptake

No Result
View All Result

© 2025 All Things Media Ltd.

Translate »