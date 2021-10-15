A Tier III Ready Datacentre design has been shortlisted for a DCS Data Centre Power Innovation award. The team at Cannon Technologies working in conjunction with several OEM manufacturers, have recently developed the Tier III ready data centre by making a pre-certified set of solutions available. Over the past year, CENTIEL has been working closely with Cannon Technologies to help with the design and implementation of modular UPS technology for the Tier III ready data centre design, which has been fully approved by the Uptime Institute and is now nominated for the award.



The winners of the DCS awards will be decided by a public vote and the finalists announced on 28 October 2021 at an award ceremony held in London.

Cannon Technologies’ Mark Awdas, engineering director explains: “There has been an increase in the demand for certified Tier III datacentres. Therefore, it made sense to work with our portfolio of trusted partners to develop a pre-certified set of solutions, ready to take to market. The result is that any organisation now looking to implement a Tier III data centre can purchase a pre-approved design and all the equipment for what is essentially a fixed price. We just need to re-assess the figures for the environmental element depending on the location of the installation. Purchasing a pre-approved Tier III data centre in this way, can save time and reduce the overall build cost, while maximising convenience. Customers can push forwards with confidence, safe in the knowledge the configuration is already certified.”



CENTIEL’s leading three phase, true modular UPS CumulusPower and technical support was chosen to be incorporated into the design. The technology offers the highest levels of resilience, is flexible, robust and it has been tried and tested in many scenarios.



Louis McGarry, sales and marketing director, CENTIEL UK confirms: “The first 100kW data centre solution, using a 2N design configuration has been completed. The extensive range of CumulusPower frame sizes means that 100kW could be achieved in a small footprint by scaling 25kW modules to ensure capacity in each system. Along with Cannon Technologies, we are now delighted to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award which recognises the extent of the work that went into this unique project.”



The UPS is only a small element of the whole approved Tier III data centre which has been created. Cannon Technologies has also worked with other partners to provide a complete data centre solution, that includes generators, switch gear, cooling and cabling so the entire design can be offered as an approved solution.



The development of the certified Tier III data centre now offers a rapid and convenient answer to implementing a fully inclusive, certified solution.