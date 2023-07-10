STACK Infrastructure has expanded its Women in Data Centres program aimed at recruiting and supporting the career development of new and diverse talent in the data centre industry. The program offers a year long, full time, paid apprenticeship that targets candidates of all backgrounds with strong values, who do not have prior data centre operations experience.

The apprentices will train alongside industry professionals as critical operations technicians with the opportunity to be placed in a permanent role in one of the company’s American facilities upon completion of the program. Although the program is actively sourcing women, the company is an equal opportunity employer that supports diverse, inclusive and unbiased hiring practices and all interested applicants are encouraged to apply.

“We are proud to greatly expand this program after a successful first year, which experienced tangible, positive results with previous apprentices who are now thriving in their full time positions within the data centre field,” says, Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas. “It is essential that the digital infrastructure industry diversify its technical operations talent pool by addressing the underrepresentation of women and diverse groups to create an equitable environment where new voices and new ideas can flourish.”

The goal of the program is to attract applicants who would not normally have the baseline experience for the position of critical operations technician, a role that is crucial in maintaining uptime within these critical facilities.

Following the success of last year’s program, STACK has placed candidates and continues to accept applications for the 2023 class. It ensures that regardless of employment background, race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, national origin, mental or physical disability, genetic information, veteran status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local law​, all employees have the training, guidance, and tools to obtain high demand skills necessary to be successful in this rapidly growing industry with historically lucrative career advancements.

Interested candidates should visit the STACK Infrastructure careers page for more information and to apply.