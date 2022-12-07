STACK Infrastructure and ESR Group have announced a joint venture to develop a 72MW data centre campus in Osaka.

STACK and ESR will jointly develop and deliver 72MW of data centre capacity in Osaka’s eastern suburb of Keihanna. Construction of the first of three buildings will commence in Q4 2023 and will be ready for service in Q2 2025. The facility will be operated under the STACK brand and further expands STACK and ESR’s APAC partnership, which currently includes a 48MW data centre development in Incheon, Korea.

The strategically located campus will feature robust access to power and network to ensure strong reliability. Available solution options, from colocation to custom build-to-suit, provide hyperscale, cloud, and large enterprise clients with the scalability to meet future growth demands. Higher rack densities and PUE, WUE, and building standards support evolving workloads while achieving sustainability targets.

“Osaka is STACK’s sixth APAC market in 12 months since our entrance into the region, including the expansion of our footprint in both Japan and Australia to over 100MW each,” comments Pithambar (Preet) Gona, Chief Executive Officer of STACK APAC. “This campus further deepens our partnership with ESR, allowing us to combine our capabilities to meet our clients’ strategic requirements in existing and emerging Tier 1 data centre markets.”

“ESR’s strong regional development capability in Tier 1 data centre markets ensures we are well-positioned to continue to aggressively develop data centre facilities across Asia Pacific,” says Diarmid Massey, CEO of ESR Data Centres. “Our partnership with STACK enables us to leverage our respective strengths to target hyperscale customer growth in key markets.”