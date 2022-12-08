Lincoln Rackhouse, the data centre division of Lincoln Property Company (LPC), has announced that it has added two industry veterans to its leadership team. The additions are timely, with the company recently adding to its expanding portfolio with the announcements of the development of a data centre campus in New Albany, Ohio, known as Silicon Heartland Innovation Park, and the recent acquisition of a top-tier data centre in Atlanta.

John Greenwood will join as the company’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy. He is an accomplished senior executive with previous experience in pre-revenue, emerging and large business organisations in the data centre and telecom sectors. With more than 25 years of data centere industry experience and previous roles in sales, marketing and operations, he will assist in creating and implementing the overall strategy for Lincoln Rackhouse. John will also focus on growing market share across an integrated platform that includes the recent acquisitions of data centere service providers, St. Louis based Ascent and South Florida based CBM of America.

Brent Streetman has been named Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Within his role, he will be responsible for the integrated platform’s revenue performance and value creation. Brent joins the executive team at Lincoln Rackhouse as a proven leader with over 25 years of sales and marketing leadership experience. His experience also includes managing a $100 million+ P&L for a large multinational firm.

“John and Brent have extensive data centre experience nationally in a wide variety of industry disciplines, including wholesale and retail colocation, build-to-suit engagements, site selection, business development and contract negotiations,” says Martin Peck, Executive Vice President, Lincoln Rackhouse. “With their addition, our platform will continue to accelerate its initiatives and commitment to our growth, as well as support our current and future customer’s needs.”