Siemens, Cadolto, Legrand introduce new modular data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Siemens Smart Infrastructure, a division of German conglomerate Siemens focusing on intelligent building technologies, energy systems, and digital infrastructure solutions, Cadolto Datacenter, and Legrand Data Center Solutions are jointly unveiling a next-generation, modular edge data centre. The system will debut at Data Center World Frankfurt, taking place 4-5 June 2025.

Unlike containerised data centres, this solution aims to offer customisable, prefabricated modules that can be tailored to operational needs and deployed faster.

Siemens integrates its full suite of Smart Infrastructure technologies – from medium- and low-voltage power distribution to building automation, fire safety, and physical security systems.

Cadolto acts as manufacturer and general contractor of the modular edge data centre, delivering the prefabricated modular building with integrated climate control.

Legrand brings its knowledge in IT white space infrastructure – from racks and structured cabling to intelligent Power Distribution Units (PDUs) and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems.

“With digital transformation accelerating across every industry, our customers need infrastructure that moves as fast as they do,” says Ciaran Flanagan, Global Head of Data Center Solutions & Services at Siemens AG. “This solution offers all the performance of a traditional data centre, but with the agility to scale quickly, tailored to our customers’ specific needs. When ramping up capacity, it’s just a case of plugging it in.”

The data centre has been designed to be suitable for both permanent operation and interim use, to be able to be deployed wherever needed – from high-performance computing in pharmaceutical environments to temporary applications such as test setups in the automotive sector or space-constrained office locations. There will also be “IT-ready” rental models which intend to enable fast deployment without upfront investment, making them appropriate for temporary IT hubs, lab environments, or other short-term infrastructure needs.

Visitors can experience the new data centre first-hand at Data Center World Frankfurt, Hall 8, Catering Area CA4, where a full-scale demo unit will be on display.

