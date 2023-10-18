Pure Storage has advanced its Evergreen portfolio with the introduction of a commitment to pay its customers’ power and rack space costs for the Evergreen//One Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) and Evergreen//Flex subscriptions. Also, Pure Storage is unveiling new no data migration, zero data loss, and power and space efficiency guarantees, coupled with flexible upgrades and financing, across the Evergreen portfolio.

Industry significance:

For years, legacy Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) vendors have packaged the same CapEx solutions on an OpEx basis, ignoring what it means to deliver a true service. What enterprises want from STaaS are SLA-based outcomes that not only optimise IT budgets and spending but also optimise labour, while furthering security, sustainability and agility goals.

Pure Storage first introduced its Evergreen architecture in 2015 and has since grown its storage subscription portfolio to meet each customer where they are. In 2018, it launched Evergreen//One, a true enterprise STaaS offering, delivered and managed via unique SLAs and guarantees. In 2022, it introduced Evergreen//Flex, combining storage ownership with fleet-level consumption economics. With relentless innovation, it continues to push the boundaries of what enterprises expect from their storage experience.

This initiative represents the next major evolution in enterprise STaaS. As the most energy efficient technology in the market – helping customers achieve up to 85% reduction in energy use and carbon emissions and up to 95% less rack space than competing offerings – Pure Storage disrupts the market with a commitment to pay its customers’ power and rack space costs, aligning TCO savings and long-term efficiency goals.

Combined with new guarantees, flexible financing, enhanced resilience, and AI-powered service capabilities, it continues to eliminate the status quo, driving choice and flexibility in purchase and consumption with its Evergreen-based services.

Highlights: