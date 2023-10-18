Pure Storage has advanced its Evergreen portfolio with the introduction of a commitment to pay its customers’ power and rack space costs for the Evergreen//One Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) and Evergreen//Flex subscriptions. Also, Pure Storage is unveiling new no data migration, zero data loss, and power and space efficiency guarantees, coupled with flexible upgrades and financing, across the Evergreen portfolio.
Industry significance:
For years, legacy Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) vendors have packaged the same CapEx solutions on an OpEx basis, ignoring what it means to deliver a true service. What enterprises want from STaaS are SLA-based outcomes that not only optimise IT budgets and spending but also optimise labour, while furthering security, sustainability and agility goals.
Pure Storage first introduced its Evergreen architecture in 2015 and has since grown its storage subscription portfolio to meet each customer where they are. In 2018, it launched Evergreen//One, a true enterprise STaaS offering, delivered and managed via unique SLAs and guarantees. In 2022, it introduced Evergreen//Flex, combining storage ownership with fleet-level consumption economics. With relentless innovation, it continues to push the boundaries of what enterprises expect from their storage experience.
This initiative represents the next major evolution in enterprise STaaS. As the most energy efficient technology in the market – helping customers achieve up to 85% reduction in energy use and carbon emissions and up to 95% less rack space than competing offerings – Pure Storage disrupts the market with a commitment to pay its customers’ power and rack space costs, aligning TCO savings and long-term efficiency goals.
Combined with new guarantees, flexible financing, enhanced resilience, and AI-powered service capabilities, it continues to eliminate the status quo, driving choice and flexibility in purchase and consumption with its Evergreen-based services.
Highlights:
- Industry-first paid power and rack commitment: Pure will pay for its customers’ power and rack space through an Evergreen//One Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) and Evergreen//Flex subscription to take responsibility for the associated costs of power and rack unit to run our offerings. By eliminating the growing challenges of managing rising electricity costs and rack unit space, it exemplifies what it means to offer a true, seamless cloud experience, on premises. The one-time, upfront payment can be made directly as cash or via service credits, is based on kilowatt per hour (kWh) and Rack Unit (RU) fixed rates, and is proportional to the customer’s geographic location and contract size.
- Power and space efficiency guarantee: While Evergreen//One and Evergreen//Flex customers benefit from a paid power and rack commitment, expanded guarantees support customers who opt to own their storage via an Evergreen//Forever subscription, further establishing it as the most innovative subscription portfolio in the enterprise storage industry. The power and space efficiency guarantee supports Evergreen//Forever customers’ efforts to consume less power and store more data with less space, reduce energy costs, and report more accurately with transparent measurement of actual Watts per tebibyte (TiB). If the guaranteed Watts/TiB or TiB/Rack is not met, Pure will cover the tab. The energy efficiency guarantee is already available as an Evergreen//One SLA.
- New future-proof business guarantees: With new no data migration and zero data loss guarantees for Evergreen//One (SLA), Evergreen//Flex, and Evergreen//Forever, Pure empowers its customers to mitigate unplanned costs due to data loss incidents, while maintaining day-to-day business operations amid upgrades. With the zero data loss guarantee, it assures data protection with advanced data recovery services for any hardware or software product-related incidents, at no cost. With the no data migration guarantee, it ensures seamless technology upgrades with no data migrations, reducing customers’ overall risk exposure, cost of ownership, and e-waste. In fact, its Evergreen architecture extends equipment life up to 10 years or more.
- Flexible upgrades and financing: Pure eliminates the need for major upgrades while providing customers with more choice. Its Ever Agile program now includes a capacity plus controller trade-in delivered at up to 20% lower price than new controller costs. Meanwhile, the Capacity Consolidation program now includes expanded capacity trade-in credits valued at up to 50%. The latest updates, available via Evergreen//Forever, give customers flexible access to the latest innovations in performance, density, and energy efficiency. Additionally, with extended STaaS financing options for Evergreen//One, customers also gain flexibility in its procurement and deployment.