Data centres are the very backbone of the digital age, impacting and facilitating every aspect of our working and home lives, from your bank account, your mobile phone, your ability to work from home, and more.

They are the most critical of critical facilities, and therefore, demand the best of the best to ensure their resilience, security and safety.

Free to attend, DataCentres Ireland takes place in the main hall of the RDS, on 22 and 23 November. It is where you can:

Gain insight into the sector

Be part of the discussion

Get new ideas and information

Hear from local and international experts and industry leaders

See the latest in products, services, technology, solutions, and suppliers

Source product

Network with Peers

Get inspired

Share experiences

Interact with those who matter, both from Ireland and internationally

It is the only dedicated event that showcases the products, services, technologies, and solutions for those designing, building and maintaining data centres, digital infrastructure, and critical environments, whether in hospitals, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, transport or telecommunications. Showcasing over 100 of the most active and progressive companies operating in the Irish market, this is your opportunity to see the latest products, services and suppliers addressing areas such as:

Power generation

Cabling (both fibre and power)

Standby generation equipment

BIM and DCIM

Security aolutions (physical and cyber)

Cooling and environmental management

Monitoring

Racks, cabinets and enclosures

Specialist builders and facilities management

Electrical connections

Who should attend: Anyone involved in/or responsible for their organisation’s critical infrastructure, where continuity of service is a must, whether this is a data centre, IT comms room, industry or commerce.

Access to all aspects of DataCentres Ireland is FREE to all pre-registered attendees.

Click here to register online now.

Latest update of the programme: On 23 November, Simon Coveney, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, will deliver the Keynote address.

This year’s multi-streamed conference programme features industry experts addressing a range of strategic and operational themes include:

Sustainability

Irish energy grid – Fact from fiction

Data centres role in today’s society

Data centres – Driving businesses and employment

The circular economy

Data centres facilitating the greening of the grid

Standby generation

EU legislation – What’s coming down the track

Decarbonising the sector

Recruitment and securing engineering expertise

Private wire

Click here to view the overall programme.

Already over 100 organisations have booked their stand at DataCentres Ireland, as they recognise the opportunities that it offers them and their business. New exhibitors confirming secured in just the last two weeks include:

Hanley Automation Networks Ltd

K&N Global Filtration

USC Power Limited

B-Fluid Limited

Core Air Conditioning Ireland Ltd. – JACIR

BMAC Europe

Certa Ireland

RS Ireland

Integrated Environmental Solutions Limited

SEKO Logistics

Exxel Objects

Graepel Perforators & Weavers

For more information:

To find out more about how exhibiting at DataCentres Ireland can help you meet your client base and achieve your sales targets, simply call the team: +44 (0) 1892 779992 or email: Datacentres@stepex.com.