Telehouse International Corporation of Europe has been given the green light to construct a pioneering new administration building at its London Docklands data centre campus.

The development will significantly enhance service excellence for Telehouse’s docklands-based clients, providing an end-to-end space for reliable, secure, and flexible colocation at Europe’s most connected data centre ecosystem. International construction firm, Flynn, has been selected as the contractor responsible for executing this project.

The new building will include a centralised control area, comprising new adjacent building and security control rooms, as well as a service desk location to support customers. This three-way information flow will maximise response times and enhance communication clarity during critical events.

High-quality office spaces will also form part of the building. These will provide Telehouse operations employees with collaborative workspaces, dedicated meeting rooms and leading-edge welfare facilities, including a cafeteria for customer and staff use. The office will bring a unified, one-team approach, ensuring that key delivery support divisions are brought together in a visible and streamlined space.

Designed to meet BREEAM Excellent criteria, the building will showcase the highest standards for sustainable design and environmental performance, which aligns with Telehouse’s continued commitment to corporate social responsibility. Coupled with world-class technologies that improve efficiencies and encourage positive behaviours, this latest development serves to create a positive social impact and support economic growth.