Pulsant has announced that the new investment will see an expansion of its Rotherham data centre capacity by 116% to 380kW. The new power will accommodate growing regional demand for low latency, high performance, scalable network infrastructure.

At more than 2000SQM, the Rotherham site will see total IT space increase by 30% to support a growing technology sector demand in the Yorkshire and Humber region with edge colocation, hyperscale cloud access, and distributed compute services.

As on-site capacity increases, its commitment to driving sustainable operations across its national network continues with the Rotherham site the first to pilot non-palm derived HVO biofuel to replace fossil diesel in its standby power generators. Pulsant is also eliminating the use of FM200 fire suppressant gas and moving to LED sensor lighting to reduce electricity use across the centre.

Ben Cranham, Chief Operating Officer at Pulsant, comments, “Our focus on delivering regional access to edge infrastructure is seeing us invest significantly to meet the growing demand for access to low latency, high performance, compute, storage and connectivity services across the Yorkshire and Humber region.”

Pulsant’s latest quarterly survey of UK IT and business decision maker revealed that that business decision makers are three times more likely than their IT counterparts to question cloud-only strategies. With business leaders questioning increasing hyperscale cloud costs and vendor exclusivity, IT leaders will need to explore hybrid alternatives including colocation and private cloud infrastructure.

“Our platformEDGE infrastructure, in Rotherham and across the UK, is supporting the increasing number of business decision makers challenging cloud only strategies on cost and vendor lock-in grounds and their IT counterparts who see the limitations in the hyperscale model,” adds Ben.

“The Rotherham data centre investment cements Pulsant’s domain expertise in the edge infrastructure market, adding further capacity to its platformEDGE infrastructure to reach businesses across the UK.”