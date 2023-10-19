Arelion has announced a new partnership with eStruxture, deploying a fully diverse Point-of-Presence (PoP) at eStruxture’s VAN-2 site in the Harbour Centre building.

Arelion’s second fully diverse PoP in the Vancouver market will provide wholesale and enterprise customers with high-speed connectivity to its global IP backbone and access to its ecosystem of cloud, content and application providers, enabling further growth in Vancouver’s gaming, film and technology markets.

The data centre site is strategically located in downtown Vancouver, offering business continuity, scalability and low-latency service delivery to customers on a global scale. As a result of booming industries, there is significant demand in the Vancouver market for low-latency, high-quality connectivity services to provide multi-cloud access that enables digitalisation.

Vancouver is a gateway to Asian markets, with new subsea cables driving significant traffic growth in the region, including Google’s Topaz subsea cable connecting Canada to Japan. The new PoP will meet the needs of wholesale customers seeking fully diverse connectivity to markets in Vancouver and Asia while providing enterprises in Vancouver’s technology, gaming and media production industries with high-capacity access to Arelion’s full ecosystem of cloud and content services, including direct, fully resilient access to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud on a global basis.

With the addition of this PoP, Arelion provides customers in Canada with enhanced access to AS1299, as well as its portfolio of leading connectivity services, including high-speed IP Transit, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC), IPX and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.