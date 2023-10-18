Servecentric has announced that it has generated revenues of €6.6 million from international markets over the last two years. This includes new deals and renewals from customers across Europe, the US and India.

This Servecentric growth – which represents a 25% increase compared to the previous two-year period – is being driven by increasing demand for data centre colocation services, underpinned by adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and cyber security services. The company is also seeing increased demand for cloud repatriation solutions, as more organisations choose to migrate workloads from the public cloud back to privately owned infrastructure.

With uptick among customers in the SaaS, cyber security, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services sectors, Servecentric is anticipating further business growth across Europe, the US and India in 2024 and has plans to enter new markets in Asia during this time.

The company continues to build out its cloud offering, having added Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to its portfolio. This enables it to support developers with out-of-the-box cloud development platforms. In addition, the organisation has enhanced its support for Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) to facilitate confidential computing and safeguard data.

Brian Roe, CEO, Servecentric, says, “We have enjoyed significant growth across international markets over the last two years, even as the global IT market began to retrench and consolidate following the pandemic. We have seen particular demand for our colocation services, as enterprises are adopting hybrid approaches to infrastructure and colocation offers the choice, resilience, and high levels of connectivity required.

“However, we’re also seeing an increasing trend of customers opting to move services from the cloud, and migrate company workloads back to self-owned infrastructure. Following the race to digitise, companies are now examining their IT strategies and realising that the cloud is not a one-size-fits-all solution and may not necessarily be the best fit for their requirements.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to develop our suite of data centre services and build on our valued relationships with customers in Ireland and internationally – enabling them to capitalise on the capabilities of cloud and colocation with custom-built solutions that meet their specific business needs.”