PowerHouse Data Centers has announced the completed purchase of 145 acres in Spotsylvania, Virginia, to serve as the site of the PowerHouse 95 data centre campus.

This purchase marks one of two recent transactions for its joint venture with Harrison Street, following the announced closing on the PowerHouse Reno site. In addition to closing on PH 95 and PH Reno, it has four developments underway in northern Virginia, totalling over 700MW.

Powerhouse 95 will serve the data-intensive needs of hyperscale users in northern Virginia. “The site will appeal to hyperscale users that seek well located developments with access to power and good fibre connectivity,” says Doug Fleit, Co-Founder and CEO of AREP and PowerHouse. “This is the ‘speed to market’ that hyperscale users are demanding today, and which provides low latency data transport options back to their campuses and peering sites in Ashburn.”

PowerHouse 95 will have three 300MW substations, with the first currently under development and expected to provide 150MW by October 2025. Upon completion, the first substation will provide enough power to construct up to eight or more high-density data centres. Harrison Street and PowerHouse will have the flexibility to develop between four to eight powered shells and two additional substations, maximising optionality for hyperscale tenants.

Read more from PowerHouse Data Centers here.