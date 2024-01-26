Goodman Group has announced that it is expanding and advancing its data centre capacity in Asia, as part of its focused global strategy in this sector. Goodman has entered into agreements to deliver up to 1,000MW of power in Japan, commenced construction of a new 50MW data centre in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong SAR, and opened a new regional office in Singapore to support the growth of its data centre strategy in Asia.

Site preparation and infrastructure works have commenced, with the first data centre facility due for completion in 2026. Goodman has entered into a Heads of Agreement to construct and lease the first 50MW data centre at this new campus to a customer.

Goodman acquired the 45 hectares of land in Tsukuba city from a local government authority in 2022, and since then, has worked with power, water, communications, and other authorities to unlock the full potential of the location. Located 50km from Tokyo, the Tsukuba campus follows Goodman Business Park in Inzai, Chiba, Greater Tokyo, where Goodman has secured and delivered over 300MW of data centre projects.

As the data centre market in Hong Kong is seeing strong demand, with hyperscalers signing US$2bn of take-up agreements in the past six months alone. To capitalise on this demand, Goodman has also executed construction contracts to commence the conversion of an existing industrial property it owns in Tsuen Wan into a 50MW data centre facility. The old industrial building, currently known as Goodman Texaco Centre, is in one of Hong Kong’s three major data centre availability zones.

The completion by Goodman of the Tsuen Wan West campus later this year and Texaco data centre in 2026 will see a total of 392MW of data centres under management in Hong Kong.

Goodman’s Head of Asia, Paul McGarry, comments, “Tsuen Wan is a highly sought after availability zone, a key focus location for us since 2014, when we acquired an end-of-life, industrial property. Since then, we have been regenerating the site into the 225MW Tsuen Wan West data centre campus. Together with the redevelopment of the old Goodman Texaco Centre warehouse, we are demonstrating how we are increasing the value of our existing portfolio through the development of data centres.”