DCI Data Centers (DCI) has announced the commencement of construction of its data centre in Seoul, South Korea.

This project reaffirms DCI’s strategy to progressively expand its Asia-Pacific data centre platform. This data centre will be built under a joint venture with Daelim, with expertise ranging from real estate development to engineering and construction. It will also be built to the latest standards, leaning on DCI’s in-house design suited for hyperscale customers and high-compute deployments.

Nicholas Toh, CEO of DCI, states, “Building our first Asian data centre in Seoul is a crucial step in DCI’s targeted Asia expansion strategy.

“South Korea’s position as a technology hub and its commitment to digital transformation has established Seoul as a critical market for our customers. This strategic investment highlights our confidence in South Korea’s potential and demonstrates our continued ability to enter new regions that are important for our customer base.”

CEO of Brookfield’s Global Data Centre Platform and Chair of DCI, Udhay Mathialagan, adds, “This first investment into the South Korean data centre market establishes a new area of development for Brookfield’s Global Data Centre platform and represents significant opportunity in a high-growth sector. Seoul is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in Asia and we will continue to support this growth further for our global customers and investors.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Daelim, a company that shares our dedication to innovation and excellence,” comments Nicholas. “Daelim’s expertise in real estate development has complemented well with DCI’s hyperscale design and operational capabilities and track record with key customers. Together, we are setting new standards for data centre technology and services in South Korea and beyond.”