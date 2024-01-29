NMi Group has announced the transformative acquisition of TrustCB in the cyber security domain. This strategic move solidifies NMi Group as the premier provider of certification services for the evolving landscape of digitally integrated and smart devices.

A key emphasis of the acquisition is TrustCB’s expertise in translating common criteria standards via SESIP to the Internet of Things (IoT) domain. This strategic move further fortifies NMi Group’s dedication to “measure tomorrow” by synergising precision in measurements with increasingly requested robust cyber security standards.

In legal metrology and common criteria, coexistence is imperative to guarantee a holistic approach to the functionality, accuracy, and security of devices such as smart meters, smart grids, and other smart industrial devices. Manufacturers and operators navigating these digital landscapes must adhere to both legal and cyber security regulations, ensuring compliance with standards for accuracy and security.

Expressing enthusiasm about the strategic move, Yvo Jansen, NMi Group CEO, states, “Acquiring TrustCB fortifies our commitment to excellence in smart industrial devices. By integrating accuracy in measurements with robust cyber security standards, we ensure regulatory compliance and enhance the overall reliability of our solutions.”

Echoing this sentiment, Wouter Slegers, TrustCB CEO, adds, “Joining forces with NMi Group is a strategic move safeguarding the TrustCB common criteria and dedicated scheme certification business even further. In practical ways, nothing changes; TrustCB stays the trusted, responsive partner as a certification body. This synergy amplifies our commitment to precision and security in smart industrial devices, advancing the global standard for regulatory compliance and elevating the trustworthiness of our certified solutions.”